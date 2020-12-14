Editor:
The direct intrinsic interests of Charlotte County citizens are yet again, about to be dissolved.
In county vacancies and vacuums, invasive species aim at "attracting outside talent" before exhausting local talent searches. They send our local powers of decision out-of-county. Eg, send it "up to the Legislature." They hire outside 'experts' to provide an air of legitimacy to their actions. They circumvent and dissolve community committees of authority, and thereby circumvent the average resident's will. Read here: PG Airport Authority and Charlotte Harbor CRA.
'Questionable circumstances' Punta Gorda Neo-Manager Greg Murray, in a few months is already seeking to accrue power and position, and to overturn local eill (democracy) regarding the county's airport. Arrogantly "looking for ways" to annex; with local money no less; to dissolve our local Airport Authority: the people's authority!
Oust this usurper Murray quickly!
Watch and track this triangle's words and actions on this: 'Questionable' PG City Manager Greg Murray, CC Legislative Delegation Chair and State Rep. Micheal Grant, and his daughter, PG Airport Authority's Vanessa Oliver. Airport privatization was just shot down, and here comes Murray with a new power play scheme. Oliver claims some imaginary "duty" exists to look at proposals to override the decision, yet denies supporting a takeover. Dad's tack is similar. It's ludicrous!
They won't stop if Murray's crooked scheme fails this time. Mark my words. Invasive species are drooling to seize and consume Charlotte County's precious assets, resources, and way of life, for profit and power. Stop them now.
Bill Kitsch
Punta Gorda
