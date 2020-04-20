Editor:
We can no longer afford to look the other way. People are dying by the thousands because of the president's inaction, denial and ego. It's been established that he knew about the COVID-19 months and months ago. But, like children do, he thought if he ignored it, it would go away.
We are currently in the worst of times with the worst president. The Republican Congress and Senate acting like battered wives. Afraid to confront their abuse. They are paralyzed with fear to speak against him. They have empowered a child with no leadership abilities, ignorance of the facts, narcissistic behavior and, oh yes, constant lying.
It's time for the grownups to put the baby to bed. It's time for the grownups to do what needs to be done.
Stop the insanity before we have nothing left. Don't enable the baby anymore. He is never, never going to do the right thing. You have to.
Paula Semack
Port Charlotte
