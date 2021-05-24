Editor:
North Port, Port Charlotte have some wonderful communities. My husband and I are fortunate to live on a lovely street with lovely neighbors. We see kids of all ages walking or biking to school, as well as older families walking/biking with children and four-legged family members.
I understand freedom of speech but can you understand my dismay to see flags flying in the wind that say “F---k Biden”, or a sign on a neighbor’s lawn that says “Slow the F---k down.” These are just two of many flags/signs I have seen in my tranquil neighborhood. Is this the kind of message we want to send to our children? That this kind of verbage is okay?
Bonnie Macpherson
North Port
