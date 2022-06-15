Nineteen children are dead in Texas and 10 people are dead in New York. For the past two years Americans have been on a gun buying binge. Are we in an arms race with one another as we watch people die?
For some unknown reason, our Congressman, Greg Steube, decided to turn a Congressional Zoom hearing on the proposed Protect our Kids Act, to a rant demonstrating that four of his guns would be banned because his guns hold 12 to 21 round magazines. Where was his compassion for the adults and children that were killed over the past two weeks? His concern was how many of his guns would be banned.
According to the CDC 45,222 people were killed from gun violence in the U.S. in 2020 and 53 people are killed daily in the U.S. The NRA remains the strongest gun lobby in the U.S. with substantial contributions to members of Congress. Governor DeSantis has proposed that Florida enact a “permit less carry bill" that allows the state's residents to carry handguns without a license or training.
There is no single solution that is going to solve America’s issue with guns. However, if you want to see changes to our gun laws, you must stop voting for those who continue to take campaign contributions from the NRA and refuse to debate gun control issues.
