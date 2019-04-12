Editor:
Lies allowed to set with no rebuttal will eventually be accepted as the truth. That’s why President Trump tweets.
What’s really “preposterous” is Ocasio’s Green New Deal. The Senate voted against it 57-0. (43 Dems voted "present.") Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus, in the mind of an eight-year old. Adults still need to face reality.
Socialism has failed in every country that has attempted it. Why would anyone want to embrace it? Power and control? There are numerous examples throughout history of this failed political theory, advocating collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods. Just take a look at our hemisphere — Venezuela today and Argentina at the turn of the last century.
Obamacare is another cradle-grave government entitlement concept that some espouse. Competition is needed to keep balance and costs under control.
While I’m at it, President Trump never proposed stealing from Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid to support tax cuts. Historically, Republicans are not the party that has almost bankrupted these programs.
Also, some writers still identify McCain as a military hero. Trump was correct when in denouncing McCain. McCain was the deciding vote to retain Obamacare and who delivered the false FISA report to the FBI.
Folks, I believe it’s about time we stop wasting resources fighting each other and move forward for the betterment of all Americans, please.
Jerry O'Halloran
Punta Gorda
