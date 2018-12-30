Editor:
Once again a Democrat wants to change the rules because their candidate didn’t win.
I am sure if the rolls were reversed, the Dems would want the Electoral College reinstated if their candidate didn’t win the popular vote. I have a great idea to help them out. Why not just let the Northeast states and the West Coast states vote. If that doesn’t work, only allow Democrats to vote in the middle of the country.
How about just working harder to win the votes in the Midwest, instead of changing the rules? It is a typical democratic strategy. If you don’t like what is on the TV, try and get the program removed instead of changing the channel. Like your idol and guru Barack Obama stated: “Elections have consequences.”
Learn to live with it, instead of whining. Work for the people you represent and not blindly following your obstructionist leaders.
Fred Neuman
Punta Gorda
