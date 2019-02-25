Editor:
Attention Hispanic residents:
Please register to vote before the next presidential election. You could vote Donald out of the White House before he destroys our nation.
Republicans in Congress:
The U.S. is called one nation under God. It's time the Christian members in Congress start acting like Christians and stop worshiping the false idol mentioned above
Marion Hendrix
North Port
