Editor:
On behalf of the Punta Gorda Rotary Club I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the community for your support of The Healing Field of Honor. It was a beautiful display of over 500 United States Flags and each one honored a hero. Hundreds, if not thousands, of people came out over the four days the flags were on display. Many people stopped by our table to share their stories of loved ones who served, and each story touched our hearts and will not be forgotten.
While we were blessed with mostly beautiful weather, Sunday evening, a storm blew through Laishley Park and made quite a mess. We worked quickly to clean up, but all the tags which bore the names of the heroes, were destroyed. We did our best to rectify this by printing the names on stickers and placing on the poles. To those who were hoping to retrieve their tag with their flag, we are deeply sorry. There simply wasn’t enough time to reprint the tags and re-attach them. However, if you contact us with the details, we will gladly reprint a keepsake tag for you.
Next year, we will make sure that the tags are more weather resistant, and we look forward to bringing this glorious display back to our community with even more flags.
To request a keepsake tag, simply contact me via our website: www.puntagordarotary.org
Alyson Burch
Punta Gorda Rotary Club
Healing Field of Honor Chair
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.