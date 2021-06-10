Editor:

On behalf of the Punta Gorda Rotary Club I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the community for your support of The Healing Field of Honor. It was a beautiful display of over 500 United States Flags and each one honored a hero. Hundreds, if not thousands, of people came out over the four days the flags were on display. Many people stopped by our table to share their stories of loved ones who served, and each story touched our hearts and will not be forgotten.

While we were blessed with mostly beautiful weather, Sunday evening, a storm blew through Laishley Park and made quite a mess. We worked quickly to clean up, but all the tags which bore the names of the heroes, were destroyed. We did our best to rectify this by printing the names on stickers and placing on the poles. To those who were hoping to retrieve their tag with their flag, we are deeply sorry. There simply wasn’t enough time to reprint the tags and re-attach them. However, if you contact us with the details, we will gladly reprint a keepsake tag for you.

Next year, we will make sure that the tags are more weather resistant, and we look forward to bringing this glorious display back to our community with even more flags.

To request a keepsake tag, simply contact me via our website: www.puntagordarotary.org

Alyson Burch

Punta Gorda Rotary Club

Healing Field of Honor Chair

