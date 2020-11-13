Editor:
Thank you for your story about the 69-year-old woman’s treatment at the jail. I hope someone will follow-up on the treatment of inmates and the lack of concern about spreading COVID by the staff.
That lady’s story was very disturbing and I’m afraid just a drop of what goes on there.
Helen Christensen
Lake Suzy
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.