You carried the AP article on Tuesday quoting U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in his sanctimonious pretense that the women of Texas need "protection" from pro-life advocates outside abortion clinics. As usual, the AP presents only one side of the story instead of giving a balanced report.

Anyone who in the last 30-plus years has had the sad experience of being near an abortion provider when the business is open knows that sidewalk advocates are actually gentle, prayerful, generous and welcoming to the women they encounter in the middle of that dreadful choice. And they are there with only the power of their love. They protect women from the untold adverse consequences of abortion and thereby protect the unborn from being killed unconstitutionally. ("...life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness...")

Sidewalk pro-lifers have long been on the front lines in assisting women and couples in crisis. They help those who are stunned, scared and unprepared for pregnancy to let nature be. Locally, women find not "violence", but the empowering help of Pregnancy Solutions clinics which recently merged with the Pregnancy Careline. Those two resource centers have supported moms, babies and families in Charlotte County for 36 years. Ask around.

When Garland was up for the Supreme Court, he was presented as objective and balanced. Now we see his true stripes as an abortion advocate. And we are reminded again that the AP has become the media outlet of the left.

I still hope for better from you.

Anne Camille Talley

Punta Gorda

