You carried the AP article on Tuesday quoting U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in his sanctimonious pretense that the women of Texas need "protection" from pro-life advocates outside abortion clinics. As usual, the AP presents only one side of the story instead of giving a balanced report.
Anyone who in the last 30-plus years has had the sad experience of being near an abortion provider when the business is open knows that sidewalk advocates are actually gentle, prayerful, generous and welcoming to the women they encounter in the middle of that dreadful choice. And they are there with only the power of their love. They protect women from the untold adverse consequences of abortion and thereby protect the unborn from being killed unconstitutionally. ("...life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness...")
Sidewalk pro-lifers have long been on the front lines in assisting women and couples in crisis. They help those who are stunned, scared and unprepared for pregnancy to let nature be. Locally, women find not "violence", but the empowering help of Pregnancy Solutions clinics which recently merged with the Pregnancy Careline. Those two resource centers have supported moms, babies and families in Charlotte County for 36 years. Ask around.
When Garland was up for the Supreme Court, he was presented as objective and balanced. Now we see his true stripes as an abortion advocate. And we are reminded again that the AP has become the media outlet of the left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.