Editor:

I was so touched by the article you wrote about Ben and Kathi Haynie. This amazing couple reached out to a complete stranger, Cheryl Teribury to help renovate her home. Cheryl is suffering with ALS. Ben, who works full time, volunteers on Saturdays to work on Cheryl's home to make it more accessible in dealing with her illness.

Kathi seems to be the important link that offers support. Lately, it seems our world has been constantly turned "Upside Down" with Covid, more violence than we can handle, discrimination is mounting, etc. Then we read a story about a couple that is reaching out to "make a difference" in someone else's life. It renews my faith that there are many people out there who everyday bring "hope," to others in many different ways.

Let's let the Haynie's generosity be an inspiration to all. Cheryl our prayers are with you.

Audrey Earley

Punta Gorda

