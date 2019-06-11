Editor:
How unfair to print the story in the June 9 issue, “Meet Florida’s 30 highest-paid CEOs.” This not only makes people believe that these CEOs make far too much money, and pay their employees a pittance to do so.
What is not mentioned is that these highly sought-after people who can run companies, with some having more than 80,000 employees, and still make profits to pay its investors and have money to sock away to reinvest. I’d bet that most of the regular employees have trouble with their own budgets.
These employees also, on the most part, because of the CEO have a secure job. So, at what costs? Just picking number 11, Arnold Donald, who made $13,515,884. There are 88,000 people working for Carnival, with a majority of those being from other low-income countries where they work at much higher pay than they would in their own countries. Most American’s wouldn’t do the job. What does it cost them?
Well, if the CEO took no salary and divided it up between the employees, they’d get an extra $13 per month. So, was them spending that money each month worth it? He could be bought away for as much as he is in demand and where would they be?
Note, I do believe that CEO salaries and perks have gotten way over the top, but as long as companies are paying it, they are producing enough to make their companies profitable.
Rick Green
Rotonda West
