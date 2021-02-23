Editor:

What a great tribute to obviously a great journalist, Don Moore who recently passed away! I had enjoyed his veteran stories for many years. They reminded me of when I was a kid, in the '40s in Delaware and how I was always afraid we would be attacked by the Germans.

We had nightly blackouts, with air raid wardens patrolling the streets to make sure we didn’t let any light shine out past our window blinds, or they’d blow an alerting whistle! Automobiles had the top half of their headlights painted black to prohibit light from shining in the sky. Volunteer aircraft watch towers were manned to report aircraft movement to a control center near Washington (this was before radar).

Don’s stories always reminded me of my scary childhood memories!

Obviously he was of a breed of investigative journalism that seems to be lacking today!


He didn’t seem to worry about being politically correct or whether he offended an official or not! He probably wouldn’t withhold news stories as was done during the voting period that could possibly influence the election!

He was a great journalist and you gave him a fine tribute!

C. Edward Dahn

Port Charlotte

