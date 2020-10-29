Editor:
Much has been written about the deep disparity in our country between the “haves and the have nots.”
Nothing illustrates this more than the front page article in the Sunday Break of Oct. 25. In it, the writer talks about how those with means are coping with the pandemic. To make up for their disappointment about not being able to go on a trip, they are indulging themselves by buying luxury cars (Maseratis for $70,000 – $90,000), million-dollar yachts, luxury condos and jewelry; they’re also treating themselves to plastic surgery, expensive golf memberships, etc.
All this, while millions of people are unemployed, being evicted and waiting on long lines for food.
Does anyone else see something wrong with this picture?
Joyce Greenwald
Punta Gorda
