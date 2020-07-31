Editor:
Recent letters to the editor have misrepresented the Charlotte County Airport Authority’s use of tax dollars and Punta Gorda Airport’s revenue sources. As an Authority Board Member for 23 years, and the current board chair, I’d like to set the record straight.
First, the federal and state grant programs for infrastructure projects like runways, roadways and parking, are funded by users of the airport through ticket taxes and aircraft fuel taxes. PGD does not receive any property tax dollars from Charlotte County citizens.
Second, the low-cost airport model we developed post Hurricane Charley is precisely what attracted Allegiant to PGD, and why we both share continued success. In 2019, PGD received more than $15 million in net airline-related revenue from passenger fees collected by Allegiant, parking fees, ground transportation, rental-car, advertising, and concessions.
Other revenues from corporate tenants, T-hangars and general aviation, while important for diversification, totaled about $2 million last year. However, the fees paid by airport users fund projects that benefit general aviation, economic development and commercial passengers.
While the Authority has no purview over Allegiant Travel Company’s private development or construction timeline, I ask the community to have patience and continue supporting its air service while the company recovers from this devastating pandemic.
PGD passengers enjoy the second-lowest airfares in Florida and our airport’s operating margins are an enviable 30%. By continuing to stay true to our model and keeping our costs low, we can help all our partners succeed and the entire community can progress ahead.
Pamella A. Seay
Charlotte County Airport Authority
