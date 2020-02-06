Editor,
There have been several "good deed" letters recently and now I have one. Jan. 25, my wife and I attended a friend's fundraiser at Hurricane Charley's and I was the successful bidder on several auction items. Upon discovering I had to settle up with cash, I visited the ATM machine, which promptly turned down my request for the full amount. Consequently, I requested a lesser amount which was dispensed. I then attempted to get the balance of what I owed and thought the flashing lights meant my request exceeded the daily limit, so was rejected.
I explained that to the "cashier", whom I know, and she indicated I could pay the balance by check later, so we left the event. About 30 minutes later a friend called asking if I had made a second attempt to get cash because a gentleman approached her with $200 and a receipt he found at the ATM. Wow! Unfortunately, I have no idea who he is, but thank you sir! You are gentleman!
Frank Desguin
Punta Gorda
