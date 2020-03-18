Editor:
Only in Punta Gorda does a City Council have the right to selectively decide who to tax. It seems that a group of development activists decided that overhead power lines were unsightly, and were beneath the standards of BSI. Since FPL has no immediate plans to correct this affront to their sensibilities, they decided that the taxpayers of BSI should pay the cost. And, why not pay for Comcast too? It's only $14,333 over time.
Now, we learned in school that votes were decided on a one man/one woman basis with the majority vote prevailing. In Punta Gorda, there is a dog and pony show called a straw poll which gives the people the illusion that they have a voice in government. In reality, it allows the City Council do whatever they wish regarding the vote regardless of the majority vote.
Oops, what about the additional easements on our properties? I wonder what that's all about?
Michael Conroy
Punta Gorda
