Replying to article “Condo Board Suing Woman Over Feeding of Stray Cat."

In 2019, all states enacted anti-cruelty laws to protect every cat regardless of whether the cat is a pet, a stray, un-owned, or a community cat (aka a feral cat).

Police officers and judges take these crimes seriously. In Florida, animal cruelty is a class "C" felony punishable with a fine of up to $5,000 and/or imprisonment up to 10 years. Some condo/communities have made it a rule that all pets must be on a leash if outdoors.

However, it is a commonly held view that cats have a ‘right to roam’ wherever they wish. This view is based on the fact that by their nature, cats are less likely to cause injury to people or damage to property than some leashed animals. Since cats bury their waste, there is no unsightly view, or odor associated with function. (copied from “Laws of Sarasota County”)

Ann Marie Stenhouse

Englewood

