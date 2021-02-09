Editor:
Replying to article “Condo Board Suing Woman Over Feeding of Stray Cat."
In 2019, all states enacted anti-cruelty laws to protect every cat regardless of whether the cat is a pet, a stray, un-owned, or a community cat (aka a feral cat).
Police officers and judges take these crimes seriously. In Florida, animal cruelty is a class "C" felony punishable with a fine of up to $5,000 and/or imprisonment up to 10 years. Some condo/communities have made it a rule that all pets must be on a leash if outdoors.
However, it is a commonly held view that cats have a ‘right to roam’ wherever they wish. This view is based on the fact that by their nature, cats are less likely to cause injury to people or damage to property than some leashed animals. Since cats bury their waste, there is no unsightly view, or odor associated with function. (copied from “Laws of Sarasota County”)
Ann Marie Stenhouse
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.