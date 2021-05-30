Editors:
The recent editorial the Daily Sun about conserving our “greenspace” was a fluff piece at best. Is that the strongest response from your paper on this subject?
When are you going to call for stronger action on vital environmental issues and call for more responsibility of our commissioners on this? How long before our county becomes a New York with little green space left and poor water quality. Our commissioners see fit to allow construction of another filling station and car wash across the corner from another brand new facility on Veterans Boulevard. Both tore down greenspace that will be replaced by concrete and asphalt that will do nothing for the environment and are certainly not in short supply in our area.
If our commissioners truly care about the environment and the future of our county they need to use better judgment and not only think of the tax dollars development may bring in. Their children and grandchildren will inherit only parking lots and strip malls.
Richard Tinsky
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.