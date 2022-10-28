Students currently enrolled in our schools have experienced unprecedented disruption to their education from two challenging years with the COVID pandemic and now Hurricane Ian. These disruptions can have a significant impact on their learning.
In 2018 our community supported a referendum that has provided supplemental funding for our local schools. these funds have provided pay raises to keep our salaries competitive, to attract and retain great employees, added a half-hour to the school day and additional security paid for math and reading coaches more counselors, social workers and school psychologists and supported programs in the arts and athletics.
The need for the referendum funds is even greater now with the latest disruption to the school's operation as a result of Hurricane Ian. We must support the continuation of this referendum to provide the critical academic programs that will help our students catch up from lost instructional time.
Our schools are a significant part of the overall strength of our community. Strong schools raise property values, decrease crime and attract workers and service providers who want great schools for their children.
Look for the referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot, under the heading Charlotte County School District.
Thank you on behalf of all the children whose lives will be directly improved by your "yes" vote. It will make a difference.
