Editor:
We are a nation of smart, creative, and able people who can walk and chew gum at the same time. Binary, "either/or" thinking is killing important debate and discussion on every side of all political, cultural, and social justice continuums.
We can do an impeachment and confirm Presidential nominees. We can demand social justice and give people space to be a work-in-progress. We can cling to deeply-held beliefs and listen to those who disagree. We can affirm vegans and omnivores. We can look back to avoid former mistakes and plan for the future. We can expect more from ourselves and give ourselves grace and time to grow.
We can be proud Republicans and embrace proud Democrats. We can create a cleaner environment and create new jobs and build the economy. We can wear masks and demand our Constitutional freedoms. We can proclaim the victories of the past and anticipate the challenges of tomorrow.
We can and we must allow for personal and governmental multi-tasking and create a more both/and society if we are ever to build the nation we all say we want.
What we cannot do is insist that only our way of thinking is the correct one.
I have every confidence that we will do better in the coming years.
Rev. Dan Lambert
North Port
