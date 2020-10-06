Editor:
The recent remarks of Governor Ron DeSantis defending overcrowded college parties when more than 200,000 people in this country have died from COVID-19 show a remarkable lack of concern for the health and safety of his fellow Floridians.
His proposal for a “Student Bill of Rights” which would apparently protect college students from suspension or expulsion for reckless behavior is bizarre. His remark, “That’s what students do “sounds more like those of an 18-year-old college freshman than those of the chief executive of one of the largest states in the country.
Perhaps this 42-year-old man is still pining for his days at Yale. His words remind one of the old saying, “you’re only young once, but you can be immature forever.”
Gordon Mulligan
Englewood
