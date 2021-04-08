Editor:

This past weekend, March 28, my husband and I attended a performance of "Guys and Dolls" at the North Port High School Performing Arts Center. It takes great courage to getup on stage and sing and dance before of friends and strangers.

These young performers were hampered though because they had to perform with masks on. Some actors' lines were lost due to muffling and it is hard to be expressive with half your face covered, not to mention singing!

However, I don't recall the football, basketball or other sports having to mask this year. Surely their proximity to teammates was equally close.

Good job to the students who performed under these circumstances.

Sara Ogg

Port Charlotte

