Editor:
I was just reading the article titled, "Bright Futures standards could rise, hurting students of color again" from April 24.
I don't usually write to the newspaper, but this article really has me irate. This article implies that students of color cannot compete academically and therefore we must lower the scores for them. This is such an insult to those students that you profess to want to help.
There are other ways to get aid for students who cannot earn them through academic achievement. There are many students of color who can and will gain these scholarships, because they are intelligent enough.
AnnaMarie McGinley
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.