Editor:

I was just reading the article titled, "Bright Futures standards could rise, hurting students of color again" from April 24.

I don't usually write to the newspaper, but this article really has me irate. This article implies that students of color cannot compete academically and therefore we must lower the scores for them. This is such an insult to those students that you profess to want to help.

There are other ways to get aid for students who cannot earn them through academic achievement. There are many students of color who can and will gain these scholarships, because they are intelligent enough.

AnnaMarie McGinley

Rotonda West

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments