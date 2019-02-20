Editor:
I so enjoy Don Moore's writings of war stories! They are so informative and extremely interesting. Very well written!
I especially enjoyed his war story Feb. 11. Since I am a nurse I was delighted to see something from her point of view.
Thank you for your stories! They should be required reading in high school!
Kids today are sadly lacking when it comes to our history.
Ann E. Willet
Rotonda West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.