For several years I've had the privilege of reading college scholarship applications of students who graduated from Lemon Bay High School. (These students are now juniors or seniors in college.) The application requires a few short essays.

Over the years I have noticed that a number of students write with fondness and gratitude for having grown up in, and been nurtured by, the Englewood community. In addition to supportive family members (sometimes it is a grandparent who paves the way toward ambition), many cite a specific teacher at LBHS, a neighbor, or a boss who has encouraged or mentored them on their way to college. A number of these students hope to return to Englewood to find a job and raise a family so that they can replicate for their children the community support they experienced growing up here.

I am awed by the stories of these students: their sincere motivation, the obstacles they often must overcome, and the substantial service work they have performed in their church or elsewhere. Every Englewood citizen who has helped these students along the way should feel gratified to have been part of the students' journey.

Joan Mathews

Englewood

