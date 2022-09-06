In a few short months Charlotte County residents will be asked to vote Yes! for Success again. This referendum provides much needed money to our schools.
While there may be some naysayers and skeptics about the benefits, I just have one point to make: this referendum provides resources for kids. Bottom line. I could quote many studies that show students who are involved in extra-curricular activities are less likely to drop out and how extra-curricular activities boost test scores, but in the end shouldn’t we as a community just want to provide our students with all the opportunities we can, to make them well-rounded humans?
Voting Yes! for Success says to our students that we care about their education. Voting Yes! for Success says to students that we want them to impact our community in a positive way. Voting Yes! for Success is without a question, the best path for the students of Charlotte County.
I encourage you to get out there throughout the year and see the benefits of the referendum money. See a show at one of our performing art centers. Tap your feet to one of our county's jazz bands. Marvel at the artistic talent of our students. Cheer on the athletes from the stands. Enjoy what the students of Charlotte County have to offer, because if the referendum doesn’t pass, it is going to be a very different world out there for our students.
Vote Yes! for Success, for no other reason than our students.
