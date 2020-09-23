Editor:
Perhaps during the next 50 or so days we might sit back and take a serious look at where we have been, where we are today and what our future may look like depending who is elected to public office. For example, how has the pandemic affected our daily lives?
Could the spread of the virus been better controlled? What financial impact has the virus had on you personally and those in your famil? Where are we today, and what is being done by our elected officials to keep us healthy and safe in the coming months/year? Other than doing a few studies, has anyone done anything to address the red tide? Do you feel that your vote for local and state officials will make a difference? Will the elected officials have your best interest at heart, or will it be business as usual>
Should we be seriously looking at what value might gain by considering a new face,with maybe a different point of view? The challenge we all have is to look at our own situation and make our vote reflect what we,deep down stand for and believe in. Take the time to evaluate the candidates. Look for the person of your choice, and be sure that he/she is the right person for you!
Charles N. Howe
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.