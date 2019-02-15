Editor:
Beyond Ourselves, the community service organization of Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, held it 10th fundraiser for the children of Charlotte County recently.
The Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour was a huge success. Because of the generosity of the Charlotte County community, we will be able to donate $63,000 to the children of Charlotte County. In the decade of giving, Beyond Ourselves will have donated over $392,000 to the children's organizations.
We would not be able to accomplish this without the homeowners of the beautiful homes on the tour, the 55 very generous sponsors, the over 300 volunteers who served on the committee and in the homes, and the support of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association. Three of our loyal sponsors included Jerry Hayes-Re/Max Anchor of Marina Park, Harbor Homes Builders and West Coast Builders. We thank them all for their support.
Planning the home tour is a year-long labor of love. But we are thrilled to be able to help in this way to improve the lives of our children in Charlotte County.
Carol Nieberline
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.