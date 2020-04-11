Editor:
I'll hit the gym this morning since we have to stay home.
But it just closed.
Let's call our friends and go to lunch.
But all the restaurants closed.
Gotta get out sometime.
We can lay by the pool - but it just closed.
Let's go for a walk.
But the parks are closed.
Don't lose heart they said.
Just a flu they said.
But it gained in strength.
It knew no bounds.
It has no limits, no common ground.
Unleashing fury on an innocent land.
A foe that would topple any single man.
So together we suffer.
Together we pray.
Our nation in peril.
We must find our way.
Now time to think.
Time to plan.
More time than we need.
To plan for tomorrow.
Tomorrow will come.
And when it unfolds.
May the lessons be learned.
May they forever be told.
I wish each of you peace and quiet introspect that we all see how very much we mean to each other.
Sherry Ballou
Punta Gorda
