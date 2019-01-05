Editor:
A recent letter to the editor was right to express anger over one of the worst red tide blooms in decades. Unfortunately, it was directed toward the wrong source: sugarcane farmers, who have absolutely nothing to do with red tide.
Mote Marine, Florida Fish & Wildlife, the University of Florida and others have noted red tide is a naturally occurring phenomenon that has been impacting Florida since before man inhabited the peninsula. Additionally, science shows the blooms begin 40 miles offshore and when they move onshore, they can become impacted by human activities such as fertilizing lawns and golf courses, and other urban runoff. Scientists are still looking into what extent human activity is impacting the duration and severity of these unwelcome blooms.
While it’s easy to blame sugarcane farmers for this problem, the facts simply do not support these claims. Sugarcane farming in Florida is located primarily in the area south of Lake Okeechobee, known as the Everglades Agricultural Area. This area is responsible for less than 1 percent of the water that flowed into Lake Okeechobee this year. Of the water discharged to the Caloosahatchee River/ Fort Myers, only about 30 percent of the water came from Lake Okeechobee.
Even if water from the Caloosahatchee River were a concern, very little -- if any -- makes its way northward to Charlotte County.
Everyone agrees that these water quality issues need to be addressed. But it’s equally important to have the facts before rushing to blame southern sugarcane farmers. If we’re going to find real solutions for the discharge problems, it is critical that the true origin of the problems be understood.
Quite frankly, farmers are doing more to help improve water quality than any other group in the state, and sugarcane farmers clean every drop of water that leaves our farms. We’re proud of our efforts to be part of the solution to Florida’s water issues and invite others to join us.
Ryan P. Duffy
Director of Communications
U.S. Sugar
