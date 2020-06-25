Editor:
Here is a suggestion for fireworks during Independence Day weekend. What if the two sports stadiums sold tickets for a fireworks display over the entire weekend? Since July 4th is a Friday this year, the entire weekend can have ticketed fireworks displays each evening.
By selling tickets, you can control the number of people attending, thus eliminating crowds and continuing to maintain social distancing. Tickets can be priced at say $5/person. Once the stadium seating is sold, the remaining parking spots can be sold for say $3/spot. Again, crowd control can be managed and people have an opportunity to have fun.
This would generate some revenue while still adhering to CDC guidelines. Just an idea worth thinking about.
Andrea Marino
Punta Gorda
