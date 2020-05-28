Editor:
A John Hackworth Monday column weeks ago suggested that the Villages, Sumter County, was being given preferred testing for the coronavirus. He suggested that this was done for political reasons.
True, Sumter County is the oldest county in the U.S.A. and thus deserves some consideration, but my point was that Charlotte County is the fourth oldest county in the country and should also deserve consideration. I also suggested that if Hackworth is correct, the story deserves further investigation because to me it is a bombshell, if true.
The story is intriguing and I hope not true. But I also must point out that despite Trump's words, it is still almost impossible to get a test in Charlotte County. Just saying folks.
Jim Wasowski
Rotonda West
