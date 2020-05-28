Charlotte Harbor, FL (33980)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 89F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.