Editor:

Mercy me! I just can't believe what I'm reading! Has the earth spun off its axis? Are we in a Bizarro world? Is the end of the world upon us?

The Sun just published an Our View piece supportive of Gov. DeSantis, a Republican! OMG, I can barely catch my breath!

Are you guys ok? (Asking for a friend).

Alex Gregorewsky

Port Charlotte

