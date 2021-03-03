Editor:
Well Sun, you finally managed to alienate two more of your readers. Along with your inflammatory editorial cartoons, and there are many good conservative ones if you look, you've used the most biased AP stories you could find. In all of the articles on the latest impeachment farce, you've managed to strategically omit President Trump's call to "peacefully and patriotically" let your voices be heard. Not one mention of the countless Democrat officials urging violence against conservatives.
The last straw was the hateful and insulting AP article about Rush Limbaugh. I'm betting those hostile to Rush never really listened to him. He was a patriotic American who loved his country. There was not one mention of the charitable work Rush has done. He's given generously to Tunnel to Towers, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and has donated generously and anonymously to many worthy causes. His listeners knew him to be a humble man who tried to never make his show about himself. He did, however, know how to tweak the media. This is evidenced by the fact that Rush, like Trump, still lived in the heads of the malcontents.
I've decided to relieve myself of negative and biased reporting. If I wanted mindless analysis I'd turn on CNN or MSNBC. I'm hopeful that I'll find journalists who espouse integrity and objectivity and are brave enough to explore all sides of an issue. I'm sure going to miss getting my Publix flyer on Wednesday though.
Lisa Lambert
Punta Gorda
