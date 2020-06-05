Editor:
Great article in Saturday’s Sun re: helping with gift cards for homeless high school graduates who can use encouragement, recognition and support. Such an easy thing to do to help out.
The Sun does an excellent job covering local events, needs, and history of our area. Some of the letters to the editor certainly show there is great diversity of opinion in our community, but good for the Sun for publishing a fair representation of all sides.
Sharon Hughes
Englewood
