Kudos for the The Sun headline on Monday (Sept. 28): "NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017."
Your publication keeps trying, and succeeding, at reaching new lows for journalism misfeasance.
That being said, your publication is performing well as a media and propaganda minion of the Democratic Party.
Jon Ryan
North Port
