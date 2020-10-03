Editor:

Kudos for the The Sun headline on Monday (Sept. 28): "NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017."

Your publication keeps trying, and succeeding, at reaching new lows for journalism misfeasance.

That being said, your publication is performing well as a media and propaganda minion of the Democratic Party.

Jon Ryan

North Port

