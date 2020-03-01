Editor:
Recently there has been a number of letters accusing the Sun of being politically biased.
The accusations come from both sides of the political field.
I think the Sun does a good job of trying to balance their presentations.
The Sun has little control over how national and international news is presented. They must rely on news wire services which send the same articles to thousands of newspapers throughout the world on a daily basis. Most news services dislike Trump naturally, since he doesn't trust them to report accurately on him and his policies.
So, the Sun, trying to offset the wire's bias, prints more conservative syndicated columnists than liberal ones.
One would think that this balancing would satisfy both sides. From what I've read, though, each considers his glass half empty, not half full and insist on having it their way, always.
No wonder we have such a nasty political division.
Henry August
Port Charlotte
