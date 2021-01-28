Editor:

I find the Sun very prone to print the Democratic left editorials. I am a proud Republican and will be having a very difficult time in the years to come.

If your editorials are not equal in opinions on the left and right, I'm done with the Sun. Right now the comics, puzzles and advertising keep me taking this leftist paper. God bless America.

Elaine Kneynsberg

Englewood

