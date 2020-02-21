Editor:
Your paper favors liberals … wait until I stop laughing. Must be the radical columnists like Cal Thomas, Rich Lowry, Kathleen Parker and Michael Barone. How can you dare print an anti-Republican letter when there is so many that live in this area.
Why would you have a headline saying TRUMP IMPEACHED what a liberal factual thing to say. We don't want to know that our President bribed another country to help his re-election or any negative things he said like traumatic brain injuries are just headaches. Don't print the harmful and petty things he says. We just want you to print the boastful things he says about himself because anything else is fake news and lies intended to harm our spectacular, infallible, most honorable superior human being ever to become dictator, oops President, of the U.S.
Henceforth in the next election any federal employee who doesn't vote for or is heard to say anything negative of your highness will be physically removed from their jobs for disloyalty. Any newspaper that prints opinion letters from rogue (i.e. Democrats) will be forced to shut down then and only then will conservatives consider the press to be fair.
On another note 100-year-old Tuskagee airman gets a thumbs up, Rush Limbaugh gets medal of freedom. Let's see, hero or bigot? Let's give it to #2. By the way O.J. was also acquitted. From a liberal who will read your paper to hear the truth nothing can be more important now.
Jim Goedde
Port Charlotte
