Editor:
I have been a reader of the Sun for many years and wrote a column for the paper for 33 years. Obviously, I care for the paper. Several months ago you overhauled your paper — for the better on most parts. However, prior to your overhaul you many times had three opinion columnists writing their view. There were always at least two. Now many days there are none. Once in a while there is one. I save the opinion/letters to the editor for the last thing I read. Need more columnists.
Now for the comics. Peanuts has been there forever and is old, old, old. Let it rest in peace. Gary Treadue is a genius but his strip was written decades ago and is no longer relevant. His Sunday strip is priceless. I can't recall if you withdrew Non Requiter in favor of "Pearls Before the Swine" but Pearls is worthless. "Marvin" joins Pearls. I don't know what Wiley Miller had to say about The Fool, but whatever was said I and millions agree with it. I think he's been punished enough and it's time to bring him back.
Both Mallard Duck and Doonesbury should be on the editorial page.
Altogether an excellent local paper — needs more daily columnists and comic page worked on. There are a lot of good comics out there that can take the place of Marvin and Pearls.
Roy Ault
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.