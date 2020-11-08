Editor:

As usual, The Sun prints a misleading headline. In today’s North Port sun the headline reads – “ It’s Official – Biden Won”. It is not official. The electoral college votes on 12/14/2020. On 1/6/2021 the vote count is finalized and the results are certified. On that date, the results become official.

As much as you hope Biden does in fact win, until all challenges are heard and recounts certified, it is not official. As such, I am sure you will print a front page story retracting the headline.

Dave O’Brien

North Port

