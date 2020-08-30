Editor:
A philosopher once opined, "If I had a choice between government and no newspapers or newspapers and no government, I'd opt for newspapers and no government." Seeing our government in action I can sympathize with that sentiment.
I commend the Sun for providing us with broad coverage of the news with a minimum of opinion. Some say you're too liberal; others say you're too conservative. I guess that means you're doing the right thing.
Even though I read four newspapers a day, I find I get enough of world and national news from the Sun. Most important I find you provide us an excellent eye on our home area. I hope you will keep up your rigorous questioning of the actions of state and county government and your unbiased reporting.
Outlets like the NY Times are nothing more than cheering section for liberal governments.
You provide analysis and scrutiny of the actions of those who are charged with managing the multiplicity of government departments for which we pay. I fear they would spend frivolously, govern for the benefit of a few and lower the overall quality of life here without the healthy sense of skepticism you inject
Besides that you have the best comics.
Thanks.
Bill Dahms
Cape Haze
