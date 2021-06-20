Editor:
Why call your paper the Sun news. Your writers constantly ignore the real news.
It seems we have a southern border crisis in our country but your readers would never know because of your failure to report on it. I just can't figure it out. Also what about crime in our big cities. We hardly get any report on this unless there is a mass shooting, but yet you choose to report a once a week report on last week's top news stories. How is that?
You report old news but fail to report the real news of the day. Your section A should be reporting the national news not the local stuff. It sure seems like you have your own agenda using your paper on the topics that are motivated in one political direction. I think you should report the news with nothing but the proven facts.
Our great state of Texas has declared a state of emergency on the southern border but not even a mention in the Sun. Our great Vice President is in charge but has not went there and you won't report on it. We have folks living in the streets in our cities, but we are letting more and more folks cross our border illegally.
I hope your publish this letter to the editor, but I doubt you will.
Joel Cornett
Port Charlotte
