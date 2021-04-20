Editor:
Your April 14 “opinion” about efforts to de-annex part of North Port is contrary to the facts, and is thus remarkably irresponsible.
You claim that West Villagers will lose police and emergency services if de-annexation succeeds. Fact: primary responsibility for police and emergency services will simply move from the city to the Ccounty, both of which alreadyccooperate now to provide these services to our neighborhoods.
You claim residents would have to pay additional costs for sheriff and emergency services, “likely” through a municipal services taxing unit (MSTU), if de-annexation is successful. Fact: surrounding neighborhoods of Grand Palm, Sarasota National and Plantation receive those services with no such taxing unit. The county has no law enforcement MSTU anywhere because we all pay for those services through the county’s general millage. West Villagers already pay that millage and then pay again for city police.
You claim the city “might” charge us for “reimbursement” of money it has spent for development of West Villages. Fact: the city admits it has not spent any money on West Villages. Since its creation in 2004, West Villages property owners have paid (and continue to pay) for all our infrastructure (roads, streetlights, sidewalks, bike paths, new fire station and fire apparatus, water system, wastewater system, irrigation system, etc.) through impact fees, WVID bonds and developer funding.
You’re entitled to your own opinion, but you’re not entitled to your own facts!
John Meisel
West Villages
