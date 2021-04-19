Editor:
It happened again. Someone or some organization does something contrary to dominant liberal narrative. The liberal response is to scream “racist!” But, who is racist, the Georgia legislature and governor or the liberals like Jim Crow Joe who tell us that Blacks don’t have the ability to get a drivers license or a free state ID card. Somehow, requiring ID to vote is racist. Quoting King Joe “gimme a break.” The new Georgia law provides more voting options and time than King Joe’s Delaware.
It happened again. Governor DeSantis had a round table press conference concerning Covid with several doctors. You Tube removed the discussion. Why? The doctors had opinions concerning masks and students going to school contrary to Prince Fauci’s most recent opinions.
The Sun’s Sunday editorial confirmed my belief in its liberal bias. The headline was good: “Yes, 60 Minutes story unfair to DeSantis” but that’s where the fairness stopped. Liberals reading the editorial had no idea that "60 Minutes" went out of their way to produce a lie. Other liberal national news outlets have not exposed the lie. Locally, NBC2 covered it similarly to the Sun.
Liberals, if you want to see the truth it’s out there. The prime “evidence” in the 60 Minutes/Publix comes from a press conference exchange between a CBS correspondent and DeSantis. She accused him of giving an exclusive vaccine contract to Publix. He demolished her premise. CBS left DeSantis’ comments on the cutting room floor. Go find the entire exchange.
Ron Chapman
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.