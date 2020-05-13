Editor:
Has the Sun looked in the mirror to try and understand why the commissioners say (the media is) intentionally misleading the public? (page one section C April 29th) We hear President Trump talk about “fake news” all the time and it has become so obvious that the newspapers and networks today have taken the playbook of the tabloids in that they know sensationalism sells.
I will watch the actual news happening and then the next morning the headlines of your paper point out things that are so misleading. You have stopped printing the news and have made your paper, by way of the news services and writers you use, an editorial paper with nothing to do with real news. Your customers are largely conservative, not liberal.
If you’re going to print the liberal fake news, it’s only fair to print opposing points of view, and not just in the editorial section since the entire paper is an editorial section. And, by the way, the photo you printed of the beach was extremely bad press since your photographer had to see personally that people were keeping their distance from each other. We are lucky to have such a great group of commissioners along with the head of them, Bill Truex, who do the right things for our area. You might want to try and help. Your job is to report the news, not grade it.
Rick Green
Rotonda West
