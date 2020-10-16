Editor:
On Sunday Sept. 27th, Fox News carried the news that President Trump was just awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for a record third time last month. Not one other fake news outlet even mentioned it.
On Monday Sept. 28, the Daily Sun front page headlines "Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017." I went through the entire paper and no where was there anything about Trump winning any peace prize. Tuesday, Sept. 29, front page news "concern in Trumps debt." Again nothing about his winning the peace prize in the paper. Can anyone tell me what Obama got the peace prize for after being president for three months? Even Obama can't answer that question. This paper is definitely anti-Trump and will only print negative news.
That means that this paper and its reporters are all left wing Democrats. What a shame. What should happen is this area should boycott the advertisers that support this paper. If that happens, maybe we would get some real honest news. I don't read the Letters to Editor, just the city of the writer because over 75% are anti-Trump and from Charlotte County.
I would cancel this paper tomorrow if they would let me out of the contract but you know that isn't going to happen. For all you blind Charlotte County voters, compare what Trump has done in 4 years to what Biden had done in 47 years. Biden 0 - Trump all promises done.
John Salafia
North Port
