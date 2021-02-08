Editor:
I think it’s time for this paper to do a little fact checking before printing letters to the editor. Today’s 2/3/2021, screw up comes from a letter writer in Punta Gorda. He was comparing Joe Biden's number of executive orders against Trump's.
It was such a blatantly stupid statement I could not believe you printed it. He stated that Biden has signed 50 and Trump signed 4 (really? Four in 4 years?). A simple three-minute fact check dated 2/3/2021 says Biden 28, Trump 220. The rest of the letter was so stupid I stopped reading it. How about you get your head out of the sand and earn some respect!
Butch Erny
Port Charlotte
