Editor:
The article on page one of the May 24 edition of the Sun, urging us all to "stop bickering" is yet another example of the hypocrisy of the mainstream media. The article at first appeared to be a legitimate suggestion that we all band together to overcome the hardships of the present pandemic.
However, true to form of the left-leaning mainstream media, the article contained an attack on our Republican governor, while at the same time urging us all to "stop bickering" and stop pitting one side against the other.
The Sun article accused Governor DeSantis of "continued attacks on the media." Really? The Sun was bickering by saying that. What about "continued attacks" on all things Republican by the mainstream media 24/7? Can you say hypocrisy?
The article also said, in part, "We need to work together, not against each other...Not the government against the media...Not the media against the government."
OK, Sun and your mainstream media allies. Stop your hypocrisy. Stop your negative language in all media items relating to President Trump and other Republican entities. Stop bickering. Take your own advice. Look in the mirror to see where the bickering needs to stop. And Sun, read your own newspaper and take your own advice.
Dave Metcalf
Rotonda West
